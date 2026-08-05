Assam Minister Donates Rs 2.20 Lakh in Medicines to Boost GPC Flood Relief Camps

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has extended support to the Gauhati Press Club’s (GPC) flood relief initiative by contributing medicines worth over Rs 2.20 lakh for medical camps being organised in the flood-affected districts of Jorhat, Sivasagar and Charaideo.

According to a press note, the medicines include ORS packets, paracetamol tablets, antibiotics, anti-fungal and anti-allergic medicines, eye drops, medicines for gastric ailments, pain relief drugs, skin infection treatments and other essential medicines commonly required during the post-flood period.

Appreciating the Gauhati Press Club for undertaking the humanitarian initiative, the minister said the medical camps would help ensure the timely distribution of essential medicines to flood-affected families. He noted that after earlier providing a truckload of new essential garments for flood victims in Nazira, he had also planned to extend medical assistance in his personal capacity to people affected by the floods in Jorhat, Sivasagar and Charaideo.

Mallabaruah expressed hope that the initiative would complement the ongoing relief efforts and help address common health issues that often emerge in the aftermath of floods.

The Gauhati Press Club thanked the minister for extending support in his personal capacity, stating that the contribution would further strengthen the medical camps being organised under its flood relief initiative.

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