Assam: Minister Keshab Mahanta felicitates Gauhati University’s NSS Cell

GUWAHATI: The NSS Cell of Gauhati University has been felicitated by the Minister of Transport, Fisheries, and Science and Technology, Government of Assam, Keshab Mahanta, for successfully implementing an AIDS and HIV awareness campaign in society and making a significant contribution. The Minister felicitated the director of Students’ Welfare and NSS Programme Coordinator of Gauhati University, Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati, and Rituparno Bora at a function organized by the Assam AIDS Control Society, which was held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra. The Minister praised Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati and the volunteers for their contributions and excellent works for the society through NSS and urged them to continue to take the society forward through such works in the future. There are 15,600 NSS volunteers involved in different social work in 156 colleges under the Gauhati University, under the supervision of National Award winner Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati, stated a press release.

