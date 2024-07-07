Assam: Minister Nandita Gorlosa launched website of Ahom ‘Moidams’

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On Friday, Nandita Gorlosa, Minister of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture (Archaeology), Power, Cooperation, Sports, and Youth Affairs Department, launched the dedicated website of “Moidams — the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty, Charaideo, Assam.”.

The programme was attended by Ranjan Sharma, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department; Sujata Suchibrata, Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department; Dr. Sangeeta Gogoi, Director, Directorate of Historical and Antiquarian Studies; and officials of the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam.

It has been on the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites since 2014. It is now under evaluation for inscription as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Reportedly, the 46COM of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee meeting is going to be held in New Delhi on July 215–31, 2024, to discuss and decide on matters of inscription of World Heritage Site status for all the nominated sites. The Government of Assam and the Directorate of Archaeology are relentlessly working on getting the World Heritage tag for Charaideo since its inclusion on the UNESCO tentative list.

The newly launched website, developed in collaboration with AMTRON, exclusively highlights the Ahom era Moidams, their preservation, promotion, and detailed know-how of the site. This milestone is indeed a great moment of pride for the entire state and the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam.

