Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika slams Congress-JMM over police action on Ranchi student protesters

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday criticised the Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha government over the alleged police action against students protesting in Ranchi against irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service examinations.

Speaking to the media at BJP headquarters, Hazarika alleged that police used tear gas, lathi-charge and water cannons against peaceful protesters. He also accused the Congress of maintaining double standards on student protests and questioned Rahul Gandhi’s silence over the Ranchi incident.

Hazarika alleged that Gandhi had politicised student protests in Delhi while remaining silent on the Jharkhand protests. He demanded that the Congress-JMM government address the students’ demands.

The minister also criticised Gandhi over the disruption of Parliament, alleging that the Congress leader had repeatedly changed his demands, including seeking the resignation of the Education Minister, a discussion on NEET and a statement from the Union Home Minister on the Jantar Mantar incident.

Hazarika challenged Gandhi to allow Parliament to function and debate the issues on the floor of the House. He alleged that Gandhi had made false claims regarding the Jantar Mantar incident and urged him to stop spreading misinformation.

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