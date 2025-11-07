Assam: Ministerial officers’ association to celebrate centenary year

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Heads of Department Ministerial Officers' Association will celebrate its 100th year of establishment on November 9. The association will mark its historic milestone this year which was formed on November 9, 1926, in Shillong, then the capital of Assam.

The association was founded through the efforts of several distinguished and visionary officers serving in the senior departments of the state government.

Over the decades, the association has played a pivotal role in representing the interests and welfare of ministerial officers across various government departments in Assam. As the organization reaches its centenary year, it has decided to commemorate the occasion with a series of year-long programmes.

The centenary inaugural celebration will be held on November 9, at Kar Bhawan, Dispur, with day-long events planned to mark the beginning of the centenary year. The day's proceedings will begin with the hoisting of the association's flag, followed by tributes to martyrs and a tree plantation programme.

In a heartfelt gesture, the association will also pay public tribute to Assam's beloved and immortal artiste, Zubeen Garg, recognizing his immense contribution to the state's cultural identity.

The event will also feature a cultural programme and an inaugural meeting where former members, well-wishers, central committee members, and representatives from various departmental units under the Heads of Department will participate.

The association's president Gunarama Gogoi and general secretary Rupak Kumar Kalita have extended an invitation to all past and present members to actively take part in this proud and memorable occasion, celebrating a century of service, unity, and commitment.

Also Read: Assam: Inter-Ministerial Central team visits flood-affected areas in state