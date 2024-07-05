Assam: MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed visits flood-affected areas in state

A Correspondent

Boko: Floods hit the Assam state very critically. Chaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, along with a team including Goroimari Circle Officer Samir Choudhury, OC Goroimari Police Station Bhagawan Deka, PWD, Health, and other important officials, visited the flood-affected areas under Goroimari Circle in Kamrup District. Goroimari Circle officer Samir Choudhury said that a total of 40 villages were affected by this flood. However, most villages are situated in the middle of the mighty Brahmaputra River. According to the district administration, there are a total 281 villages affected in Kamrup District.

MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed and his team visited many highland areas under many villages on Wednesday, where villagers and their livestock took temporary shelter. MLA Ahmed gave assurance to provide animals’s grains from Thursday onwards. “1020 quintals of animals’ grain will be distributed among the 40 flood-affected villages under Goroimari Circle,” added MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed. On the other hand, MLA Ahemd also requested the health department establish medical health camps, especially for children. Villagers were also concerned over drinking water, and the MLA also gave assurance to set up tube wells in every highland area situated in the middle of the Brahmaputra river. MLA Ahmed also emphasised that more than eight thousand people and over 30 thousand lives are affected by the flood. He also mentioned that every village under the Batahidia Gaon Panchayat falls in the middle of the Brahmaputra River. “The district administration is on alert for flood victims. SDRF and NDRF teams are on standby to rescue from any dangerous situation.” added MLA Rekibuddin Ahemad. According to the Kamrup District Administration, the affected revenue circles are Kamalpur (45 villages), North Guwahati (26 villages), Chamaria (28 villages), Kayan (12 villages), Rangia (16 villages), Hajo (72 villages), Goroimari (40 villages), and Palashbari (42 villages).

