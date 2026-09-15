Assam MLAs spent average Rs 24.57 lakh on 2026 Assembly polls: ADR

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Newly elected MLAs in Assam spent an average of Rs 24.57 lakh each during the 2026 Assembly elections, amounting to 61 per cent of the prescribed expenditure limit of Rs 40 lakh, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Assam Election Watch.

The analysis, based on election expenditure statements available on the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam website, covered 124 of the 126 newly elected MLAs. The expenditure statements of Sherman Ali Ahmed of AITC from Mandia and Mohibur Rohman (Bappy) of the Congress from Mankachar were not analysed as the documents were either badly scanned or incomplete.

Under Section 78 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, every contesting candidate is required to submit a true copy of their election expenditure statement to the District Election Officer within 30 days of the declaration of results.

According to ADR, 56 of the 124 MLAs analysed-around 45 per cent-declared expenditure below 60 per cent of the Rs 40 lakh limit.

Among the major parties, BJP MLAs recorded an average expenditure of Rs 24.29 lakh, or 60.7 per cent of the limit. The average spending of Congress MLAs stood at Rs 28.34 lakh (70.9 per cent), while Bodoland Peoples Front MLAs spent an average of Rs 18.16 lakh (45.4 per cent).

Asom Gana Parishad MLAs reported an average expenditure of Rs 26.49 lakh (66.2 per cent), while the two Raijor Dal MLAs reported an average of Rs 17.83 lakh (44.6 per cent). The two AIUDF MLAs recorded the highest party-wise average at Rs 31.07 lakh, or 77.7 per cent of the prescribed limit.

BJP's Mayur Borgohain, elected from Nazira in Sivasagar district, reported the highest election expenditure at Rs 38.93 lakh, or 97 per cent of the permissible limit.

He was followed by BJP's Naba Kumar Doley of Dhakuakhana (ST), who reported spending Rs 37.29 lakh, equivalent to 93 per cent of the limit. Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed of Chamaria in Kamrup reported expenditure of Rs 36.50 lakh, or 91 per cent.

At the other end of the spectrum, BPF MLA Thaneswar Basumatary of Manas reported the lowest expenditure at Rs 4.32 lakh, just 11 per cent of the limit. BJP's Bikan Chandra Deka of Tangla reported Rs 7.01 lakh (18 per cent), while BJP's Bhaskar Sharma of Margherita reported Rs 8.82 lakh (22 per cent).

The ADR analysis found that campaign vehicles were the most commonly declared expenditure category. As many as 116 MLAs, or 94 per cent, reported spending on campaign vehicles.

Public meetings, rallies and processions without star campaigners were reported by 123 MLAs, or 99 per cent. Meanwhile, 96 MLAs (77 per cent) declared expenditure on public meetings and processions involving star campaigners, excluding general party propaganda.

A total of 98 MLAs (79 per cent) reported spending on campaign workers, while 76 (61 per cent) reported expenditure on campaign materials. Only 15 MLAs (12 per cent) declared spending on electronic or print media campaigns, while just two MLAs (2 per cent) reported expenditure on virtual campaigning.

Among the 20 MLAs analysed who had declared criminal cases, 16 (80 per cent) reported spending on publishing declarations regarding their criminal cases.

The analysis also found that political parties were the biggest source of funds for the winning candidates. Around 75 per cent of the total funds received by the MLAs came from political parties, while 17 per cent came from the MLAs themselves and 8 per cent from other sources.

As many as 110 of the 124 MLAs (89 per cent) declared receiving funds from political parties.

Meanwhile, 55 MLAs (44 per cent) reported receiving loans, gifts or donations from individuals, companies, firms, associations or other bodies.

A total of 104 MLAs, or 84 per cent, said they had used their own funds for their election campaigns.

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