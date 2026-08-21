Assam moves to boost spice cultivation, productivity and global market reach

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika held a meeting with Spices Board of India Secretary M S Manivannan and officials of its North East India Regional Office at Janata Bhawan on Thursday to discuss measures to strengthen and expand the state’s spice sector.

The meeting focused on increasing cultivation, improving productivity and quality, and creating better market opportunities for farmers.

Hazarika said Assam had significant potential to expand the production of ginger, turmeric, black pepper, chillies, garlic, coriander, cardamom and tejpat, among other spices. He said rising domestic and international demand offered opportunities to increase farmers’ income and strengthen the agricultural economy.

The minister assured the Spices Board of all possible support from the Agriculture Department for spice growers and stressed coordinated efforts to promote cultivation, improve quality and productivity, and strengthen market linkages.

The meeting also discussed leveraging Assam’s agro-climatic advantages to expand its presence in domestic and international spice markets.

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