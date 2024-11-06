Assam: Mrityunjoy 108 Ambulance Service Marks 16 Years of Operations

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Today marked a significant milestone for Assam’s pioneering emergency medical response initiative, Mrityunjoy 108 Ambulance Service, as it celebrated 16 years of dedicated service to the people of Assam. Launched in 2008 and managed by EMRI Green Health Services, this emergency service has provided critical medical assistance across the state, saving countless lives in both urban and remote regions.

Since its inception, Mrityunjoy 108 has been an essential lifeline, responding to over 66 lakh emergencies, including road accidents, medical traumas, and pregnancy-related cases. Known for its reliable response times and high-quality patient care, the service operates a robust fleet of over 800 ambulances equipped with advanced life-support systems. The service ensures 24/7 accessibility, allowing rapid medical aid within the critical “golden hour” via a dedicated call center and toll-free number, 108.

EMRI Green Health Services, previously known as GVK EMRI, has expressed gratitude to Chief Minister of Assam, the National Health Mission, and the Government of Assam for their support in making this service possible. The partnership has allowed for fleet upgrades, personnel training, and service expansion into underserved rural areas.

Mrityunjoy 108’s impact is felt statewide, with countless families sharing stories of lives saved. The service has garnered widespread recognition from local communities and health authorities, underscoring its role as an essential public health resource. Director Krishnam Raju expressed his pride, saying, “Sixteen years of service is a proud milestone for us. Every day, our dedicated team works with one goal in mind: to save lives and support the people of Assam.”

