Assam: Musical tribute to RD Burman at Karma Shree Hiteshwar Saikia Auditorium

Guwahati: The North East R D Burman Fan Club, one of the premier platforms of music lovers of eastern India is going to remember the legendary composer Pancham Da through a musical tribute named Pancham Smaran 2024 at Karma Shree Hiteshwar Saikia Auditorium at Maligaon on January 27. The members will also remember and express their gratitude to Assam’s musical icon, composer, and founder president of the club late Bhupen Uzir in the presence of eminent musical personalities like Pulak Bannerjee, Manisha Hazarika, and Manjula Hazarika along with the present day sensations like Jitul Sonowal, J.P. Das, Rupam Bhuyan, Trishna Devi, Barnali Kalita and many more of Assamese cine music world, stated a press release.