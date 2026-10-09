Assam-Nagaland Road Upgrade: NH-129 to Become Four-Lane Highway

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major boost to road infrastructure in the Northeast, particularly Assam and Nagaland, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has in principle approved four-laning of the existing two-lane national highway 129 (NH-129) connecting Numaligarh in Assam with Lahorijan in Karbi Anglong, bordering Dimapur in Nagaland.

Through the Public Works Department (PWD), Assam, MoRTH has invited proposals for appointment of a consultant for preparation of detailed project report (DPR) for widening of the existing two-lane highway to four lane from km 0.00 (Numaligarh) to km 106.780 (Lahorijan near Assam-Nagaland Border).

The length of the projected work will be 107 km, and the DPR will have to be prepared in 12 months.

While Numaligarh is in Golaghat district, Lahorijan is a locality and border area situated in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam, located right along the Assam-Nagaland border near Dimapur.

The distance from Lahorijan to Dimapur (Nagaland) is approximately 1.5 to 3 km.

The Numaligarh-Lahorijan stretch of NH-129 passes through some of the very picturesque locations, besides the famous Nambor Wildlife Sanctuary.

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