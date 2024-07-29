Assam: Nani Gopal Mahanta appointed as new Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University has appointed Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta as its new Vice Chancellor, marking a significant milestone in the institution's history. Dr. Mahanta, a distinguished academic and seasoned administrator, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

Dr. Mahanta is currently a professor and the head of the Department of Political Science at Gauhati University. He also serves as the Director (Hon.) of the Centre for Southeast Asia at the university and is on deputation to the Government of Assam as an Education Adviser. His academic journey is noteworthy, with an MA in Political Science from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), a course in Peace and Conflict Resolution and Policy Studies at the University of California, Berkeley, as a Rotary World Peace Fellow, and a PhD in Political Science from Gauhati University.

Dr. Mahanta's research interests include Peace and Conflict Resolution, Human Development and Security, Insurgency, Ethnicity, and Identity Politics. His scholarly contributions are widely recognized, including his tenure as a visiting fellow at the International Peace Research Institute (PRIO) in Norway and Delhi University. He has held prominent positions, such as President of the North East India Political Science Association (NEIPSA), for five years. Dr. Mahanta has authored and edited several significant publications, including "Confronting the State: ULFA's Quest for Sovereignty" and "Citizenship Debate over NRC and CAA: Assam and the Politics of History."

As the new Vice Chancellor, Dr. Mahanta aims to enhance the university's academic stature, promote research excellence, and foster an environment conducive to learning and innovation. His extensive background in peace studies, conflict resolution, and political science is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the university's administration.

