Assam: Narayan Chandra Borkataky appointed as new SITA vice chief

GUWAHATI: A former Member of Parliament, Narayan Chandra Borkataky, joined as the vice chairman of the office of State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA), Assam, on September 11, 2024, at Janata Bhawan, Dispur. The Government of Assam has appointed him as the co-vice chairman of State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA), Assam, in the rank of Cabinet Minister.

On his joining the office, the chairman interacted with the co-vice chairman, Dhruba Prasad Baishya, and the chief executive officer of SITA, M.S. Manivannan, and discussed various responsibilities and the expectations to act on certain deliverables for the overall benefit of the state through good governance initiatives in the form of innovative ideas and policies that might help in transforming the service delivery mechanism in the most desired lines.

He also interacted with the officials and staff of SITA and expressed his vision to take forward the role of SITA in a more innovative and technological manner and to highlight the socio-economic aspects of the state. Meanwhile, chairman Narayan Chandra Borkataky was felicitated by Dhruba Prasad Baishya, M.S. Manivannan, officials and staff of SITA, and well-wishers, stated a press release.

