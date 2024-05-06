Assam: NASVI launches 'Citizens for Self-Workers' campaign to support street vendors

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: NASVI Guwahati convened a crucial meeting at its regional office located at 348, Near Hem Baruah Path, Zoo-Narengi Road, Guwahati-781005, Assam, on May 5, 2024. The gathering brought together market leaders and social advocates from various sectors, including business, NGOs, medicine, and civil society. The aim was to address the challenges faced by street vendors and amplify their demand for rights to livelihood and dignity. Following this, on May 6, NASVI will extend its discussion to Morigaon, post-polling, to bolster support for street vendors' rights.

This initiative comes in the wake of the 10th-anniversary celebration of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, on May 1, 2024. Despite a decade of concerted efforts by NASVI and street vendors, the community continues to grapple with harassment, evictions, and seizures of their goods.

In response to these persistent challenges, NASVI has launched the "Citizens for Self-Workers" campaign. This initiative seeks to provide a platform for citizens to voice concerns regarding the plight of street vendors. The campaign empowers individuals to advocate for street vendors by sending letters, utilizing social media channels, or any other means available to raise awareness about their struggles.

The campaign aims to garner widespread support and mobilize citizens from all walks of life to stand in solidarity with street vendors. By leveraging public support and awareness, NASVI intends to push for the effective implementation of policies safeguarding the rights of street vendors across India.

Speaking on the occasion, a representative from NASVI emphasized the pivotal role of citizens in advocating for social justice and economic empowerment. They highlighted the need for collective action to address systemic issues and ensure the dignity and livelihood security of street vendors.

As the "Citizens for Self-Workers" campaign gains momentum, NASVI urges individuals and organizations to join hands in championing the cause of street vendors. Together, through concerted efforts and advocacy, we can strive towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society where every individual, including street vendors, can thrive.

