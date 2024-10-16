Assam: National-level Mahila Kisan Diwas Celebrated in Khanapara, Guwahati

Guwahati: On the occasion of Mahila Kisan Diwas, a national-level event was held at Khanapara on Tuesday. The event was being organized by Extension Education Institute(EEI) –NE Region (a Regional-level Training Institute funded by GOI), Guwahati in collaboration with National Gender Resource Centre in Agriculture(NGRCA), Directorate of Extension, DA and FW, Ministry for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, New Delhi. The DA and FW, government of India, has been organizing this event annually since 2016 to celebrate Women Farmers and encourage their contributions to agriculture and allied sectors. The theme of this year was ‘Role of Women Entrepreneurs in Transforming Agriculture’, stated a press release.

The press release further stated that the event started with the inauguration of an exhibition showcasing the products of Women SHGs/ Agripreneuers of North East India and featuring gender-friendly farm implements.

After the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, Director of EEI (NE Region) Dr. Rajumoni Bordoloi welcomed Joint Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Samuel Praveen Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary to the Dept of Agriculture Government of Assam Aruna Rajoria, Directors of National and Regional Institutes under government of India and Assam, women farmers, agripreneurs and other administrative officers present in the program. Guest of honour on the occasion, Commissioner and Secretary Aruna Rajoria said that women’s participation in agriculture enhances food production and security by contributing diverse skills, sustainable practices, and a focus on nutrition, ultimately fostering resilience and improving food system efficiency.

While addressing the gathering, Joint Secretary Samuel Praveen Kumar also shed light on how the Indian government is actively promoting women entrepreneurs in agriculture, recognizing technology as a crucial driver for growth. He said that initiatives like “Drone Didi” empower women by providing training in drone technology for crop monitoring and management and these efforts aim to enhance women’s roles in agriculture, improve productivity, and promote sustainable practices across the sector.

A book titled “Mahilaon ki Prernadayak Yatra” based on women success stories was released and a short video on “Women in Agriculture” has also been displayed.

Also Read: Kisan Samman Diwas celebrated at KVK, Sonitpur (sentinelassam.com)