Assam: National Lok Adalat Recovers Rs 17.2 Crore

GUWAHATI: As per the mandate of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA) has organized the National Lok Adalat along with the rest of the country on September 14.

NI Act cases under Section 138, bank recovery cases, electricity bills, matrimonial disputes, MACT cases, the M.V. Act, and other civil and compoundable cases have been disposed off. A total of 51,801 cases were disposed off, and an amount of Rs. 172,18,587 has been recovered.

