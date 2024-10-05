Assam: National Workshop on Citriculture in Northeast held at NEDFi, Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The ICAR-Central Citrus Research Institute (CCRI), Nagpur, ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institutes (ATARI) Zone VI & Zone VII, in collaboration with the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Meghalaya, successfully organized a two-day National Workshop on Revitalizing Citriculture in North-East India on October 3rd and 4th at the NEDFi Convention Centre, Guwahati. The workshop aimed to address challenges in citriculture, explore technological solutions, and formulate strategies for enhancing citrus production in the region.

One of the key highlights was ICAR-CCRI, Nagpur's recommendation of six new sweet orange varieties specifically identified for cultivation in the North-East. The workshop also saw the release of several research publications focusing on citrus farming. In addition, a landmark MoU was signed between ICAR-ATARI, Zone VI, and ACCESS Development Services, New Delhi, to promote rural entrepreneurship, improve supply chain management, increase farmers' incomes, and facilitate technology transfer for rural entrepreneurs, micro and small enterprises (MSEs), producer business enterprises (PBEs), farmer producer companies (FPCs), and societies.

Chief Guest Dr. K.M. Bujarbaruah, former Vice Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, emphasized the need to align technological solutions for citriculture, aligning with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. Director of ICAR-CCRI, Nagpur, Dr. Dilip Ghosh, delivered the keynote address, noting that citrus productivity in the North-East lags behind the rest of India due to factors like poor-quality planting materials, lack of awareness, and inadequate processing facilities.

More than 170 participants have attended the workshop, which includes scientists, academicians, extension personnel, KVKs, and officials from Horticulture departments of the North Eastern states and scientists from ICAR-CCRI, Nagpur, ICAR ATARI, Zone VI, and Zone VII.

The workshop aims to come up with a comprehensive action plan for holistic development of the citrus sector in the NE region, which will be implemented through a collaborative effort by all stakeholders, stated a press release.

