Assam: National Young Historians’ Seminar Held at IIT-Guwahati

Guwahati: The second chapter of the 8th National Young Historians Seminar jointly organized by the Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti, New Delhi and the Indian Knowledge System Center for Indian Knowledge Systems, IIT Guwahati in collaboration with the Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti, Assam was held today at the Conference Hall of IIT Guwahati.

The main theme of the conference was “Bharatiya Knowledge System in National Education Policy, 2020 and Vision for Writing History.”

The conference was attended by Dr. Balmukunda Pandey, National Organization Secretary, Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti,National Secretary Hemant Dhing Majumdar, Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University Professor Naorem Lokendra Singh, Director of NIT Agartala Dr. Sharat Kumar Patra, Dr. Ramesh Deka, Vice-Chancellor, Cotton University and Historians from several states. Dr. Balmukunda Pandey delivered the welcome speech and presented the main theme of the conference. His vivid description of the Indian tradition of knowledge underlines the importance of the new National Education Policy.

Professor Sharat Kumar Patra, Dr. N. Lokendra Singh and Hemanta Dhing Majumder also addressed the inaugural session. Professor Ramesh Chandra Deka explained the tone system of Indian classical music and its healing effects on the mind and body. He said that Assam also has a genre of music like Hindustani and it is called Kamrupi genre.The event was attended by Inspector General of Assam Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta who delivered a speech on the martial arts of Lachit Barphukan, the Commander of the Ahom army who defeated the Mughals at Saraighat war.

It is hoped that such initiatives towards recovering our historical narrative based on truth and indigenous wisdom in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy, 2020 will lead to a correct and accurate assessment of history.The programme was moderated by Professor Sukanya Sarma, Lecturer, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Guwahati and Associate Lecturer, Center for Bharatiya Knowledge Systems, stated a press release.

