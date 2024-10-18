Assam: NCTE Approves Four New Colleges for B.Ed (Bachelor of Education)

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: The national council for teacher education (NCTE) has approved four more colleges for 4-year B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) course. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu gave this information in his social media handle X, “I am happy to share that the Eastern Regional Committee (ERC) of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has approved four more colleges in Assam for the Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP), offering 4-year B.Ed courses. The approved colleges are: (1) ADP College (with Nowgong BEd College), (2) Rangapara College (with Tezpur BEd College), (3) Golaghat Commerce College (with Golaghat BEd College), and (4) Dhakuakhana College.

Last year, Bahona College, North Lakhimpur College, Chaiduar College, and Tyagbir Hem Baruah College received similar approval. This will further strengthen Assam’s ITEP capacity.”

