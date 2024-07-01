Assam: New laws will ensure quick justice, we’re ready to implement, says ADGP CID

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In anticipation of the implementation of three significant laws tomorrow, a workshop was organised today at the Guwahati Press Club. The event featured ADGP CID Munna Prasad Gupta and Guwahati High Court Senior Advocate Anshuman Bora as the key resource persons.

The workshop focused on the upcoming Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. The discussions aimed to educate and inform attendees about the implications and applications of these new legal frameworks.

Munna Prasad Gupta stated, "Three laws will be implemented tomorrow, which will replace the old laws. The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita will replace the Indian Penal Code, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita will replace the CrPC, and the Indian Evidence Act will be replaced by the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam to enhance the delivery of justice to the people. The three new laws are brought into power for the well-being of the citizens and will seek to give quick justice to the people, therefore strengthening the criminal justice system."

He highlighted the new facilities that will be available, including the introduction of e-FIR and Zero FIR, and assured that copies of the FIR will be provided to the victims. "The police officials are ready to implement the laws, training is complete, and the required books are provided to the police stations," Gupta added.

Regarding the e-FIR, he explained that FIRs could be filed through the government's citizen-centric portal, the email of police officials, or the SP of police. To authenticate the FIR within three days, the victim must visit the police station, except for women and senior citizens, for whom the police will visit their homes to obtain signatures.

Additionally, Gupta mentioned that to take the statements of witnesses, the police will visit the homes of women, children, senior citizens, and disabled individuals.

