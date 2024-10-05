Assam: New rules for withdrawal and recovery of pension notified

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Department of Administrative Reforms, Training, Pension, and Public Grievances notified the instructions for the withdrawal and recovery of pension of the government employees. The department also directed all administrative departments to follow the instructions for recovery and withdrawal of pensions.

According to the instructions, "In case of partial withdrawal by an NPS (National Pension System), subscribers while in service, the withdrawn amount may be recovered from the Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG) by the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDO)/appointing authority before the sanctioning of the provisional Compassionate Family Pension (CFP) or Provisional Family Pension (PFP) and may be deposited under the head of account. In case the partial withdrawn amount could not be recovered fully from the DCRG, the rest amount may be recovered from CFP or PFP in monthly instalments, as a special case, upon obtaining the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the legal heir."

"In cases where DCRG is not admissible to the family of a deceased NPS subscriber, the partial withdrawn amount may be recovered from the dearness relief (DR) of the PFP or provisional CFP, and accordingly, the DR may be withheld until the full recovery of the partial withdrawal amount. Before the sanction of provisional DCRG, the appointing authority or DDO must verify whether any partial withdrawal has occurred and ensure immediate recovery from the provisional DCRG," the instructions added. The instructions further said, "In the event when the entire accumulated fund of the deceased NPS subscriber is withdrawn by the nominee, the same cannot be redeposit by the nominee, and they will not be entitled to CFP or PFP."

