Assam: NF Railway observes 133rd birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar

GUWAHATI: The 133rd birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was observed on Tuesday at Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Sabha Griha in NF Railway Headquarters complex. Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of NF Railway and others officials, paid homage by lighting the lamp and offering floral tribute at the portrait of Bharat Ratna Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Father of the Indian Constitution.

The officers, staff of NF Railway headquarters and representatives of various associations and unions were also present on the occasion, stated a press release.

Speaking on this occasion, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of NF Railway mentioned about Dr. BR Ambedkar's contribution towards framing of our Constitution, providing justice and equality to all classes of the society. He also praised the role of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar in women empowerment and development of under-privileged section of the society. His whole life is an inspiration for all classes of the society, the General Manager added.

Also Read: NF Railway observes 132nd birthday of BR Ambedkar (sentinelassam.com)