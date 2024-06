STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a recent operation, Noonmati police successfully apprehended two individuals involved in bike thefts. The suspects, identified as Shiva Das and Bubu Boro, were taken into custody. During the operation, police recovered a stolen scooty bearing the registration number AS01BF0379. This particular vehicle had been reported stolen from Mathgharia just days earlier.

