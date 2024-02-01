Assam: NRL, NTPC enter Partnership for Advanced Biofuel Development

Guwahati: NRL and NTPC Ltd. have announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership to advance the development of biofuels. An MoU was signed between NRL and NTPC in the presence of CMD, NTPC, Gurdeep Singh, CMD OIL, Chairman NRL, Dr. Ranjit Rath, MD NRL, Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, and D(F) NRL, Sanjay Choudhuri, in New Delhi on January 30, 2024.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone toward harnessing NRL's state-of-the-art refining processes and NTPC's robust energy production capabilities to forge a path toward a sustainable and self-reliant energy future for India.

NRL is expanding its refinery capacity and aligning with India's net-zero targets by investing in green projects like bamboo-based 2G-ethanol, high-value chemicals, and a green hydrogen plant. NRL has established Assam Bio Refinery Pvt. Ltd. (ABRPL), a joint venture with international companies, to manufacture 2G-ethanol and high-value chemicals from bamboo. The 186 KL per day ethanol plant, being set up by NRL through ABRPL, is a pioneering effort in the advanced biofuel space that will see the production of 2G ethanol from bamboo, a non-food-grade feedstock, for the first time. During the process of implementing this project, NRL has gained valuable insights into 2G ethanol production and is committed to sharing the know-how with others to help India achieve its energy transition goals.

Meanwhile, NTPC is conducting a feasibility study for a bamboo-based bio-refinery at NTPC Bongaigaon, intending to integrate green coal produced from the refinery into its power plant. The MOU outlines the parties' willingness to share insights gained from their projects, particularly ABRPL, and explore collaborative opportunities, including joint ventures or consortium tie-ups for bamboo-based bio-refineries and other green projects.

The MOU sets a non-binding framework for NRL and NTPC to engage in joint activities and constitute a joint committee to evaluate the feasibility of projects. It emphasises the importance of separate agreements for specific activities, cooperation, and joint ventures, subject to the approval of respective management or competent authorities. The document also outlines expenditure responsibilities, provisions for amendments, restrictions on assignment, and a duration of three years unless mutually extended or reduced. Overall, the MOU serves as a foundational agreement for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and exploration of mutual business opportunities between NTPC and NRL.