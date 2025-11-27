Assam observed National Milk Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam observed the National Milk Day on Wednesday by highlighting key achievements of the Directorate of Dairy Development under the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department.

The Directorate reported successful implementation of the Sex Sorted Semen Programme, launched in June 2023, after procuring 2.16 lakh doses of sexed semen and training 1,007 artificial insemination technicians. Assam achieved 1,31,440 artificial inseminations—61 per cent of the annual target—and recorded 22,534 calf births.

Under the World Bank–aided APART project, 4,124 dairy farmers and traders from 19 districts received training on improved practices, while value-addition training was conducted in 26 districts. A three-day training programme for small-scale farmers was also being held during the 2025–26 financial year.

The Government continued the Milk Gap Support Scheme, providing Rs 5 per litre to farmers supplying milk to registered Dairy Cooperative Societies. Nearly 20,000 farmers received the benefit since June 2025.

To improve market access, Multi-Brand Milk Parlours were set up in Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Guwahati. Infrastructure projects progressed under the Assam Dairy Development Plan, including a joint venture with NDDB to develop processing capacity of 10 lakh litres per day within seven years. New plants at Patacharkuchi, Dhemaji and one approved under NPDD aimed to boost processing and quality.

