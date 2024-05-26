Assam: OIL and NRL participate in symposium on wealth from waste

GUWAHATI: NRL and OIL are setting up around 8 to 10 compressed bio-gas plants in different districts of Assam and other North-East states, a green initiative that would create wealth out of waste and address the burgeoning problem of waste management in towns and cities in the North East Region. Collaboration with urban local bodies for municipal solid waste collection has been initiated, said C&MD, OIL, and Chairman NRL Dr. Ranjit Rath while speaking as the chief guest at the technical symposium on ‘Creating Wealth from Waste: Role of Start-Ups and New Enterprises’ organised by the Pollution Control Board of Assam in Guwahati today.

Dr. Ranjit Rath also said that the OIL township at Duliajan is being developed as a smart city in terms of modern living amenities, including solid waste disposal and treatment, enhanced carrying capacity of drainage systems, segregation of waste at source, and other best practices.

The legacy waste of Tinsukia is also being handled with the active support of OIL. Speaking at the event, he reiterated the importance of segregating domestic waste at its source and possible opportunities for start-ups in the entire scheme of activities.

Mr. Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, MD, NRL, stressed in his address the need to create an effective ecosystem where various industries support the collective initiatives of the Pollution Control Board, Assam, in finding solutions to environmental issues in terms of funding since the present revenue models are not sustainable. He urged the young enthusiasts to hone their entrepreneurial spirit and take up start-up ideas for providing solutions to micro-issues in this domain.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam, Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship Development, appreciated the efforts of OIL and NRL for their sincere efforts in the field of waste to wealth management in the region.

Earlier, Chairman Pollution Control Board, Assam, Dr. Arup Kr. Misra, while setting the context for the symposium, impressed upon the need for collaboration amongst various stakeholders for proper waste management and encouraged young entrepreneurs to find more ways to create wealth from waste, citing examples from across the nation and the globe, a press release said.

