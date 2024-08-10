Assam: Old Saraighat Bridge to be temporarily closed on August 11, 2024

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In view of the proposed repair of the old Saraighat Bridge by NF Railway on August 10, 2024, the said bridge will be completely closed from both ends from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on August 11, 2024.

The Assam Police Headquarters, in a communication to the Superintendents of Police (SP) of the concerned districts, requested that they regulate commercial goods-carrying vehicles, trucks, and other HMV/MMV coming towards Guwahati City and Kamrup Rural. The SP of Goalpara is to stop the goods-carrying vehicles and trucks from 7 p.m. on August 10. The SPs of Nalbari, Baksa, Barpeta, Bajali, and Darrang districts are to stop the goods-carrying vehicles and trucks from 7 p.m. on August, 10. The SPs of Chirang, Kokrajhar, and Dhubri districts are to stop the goods-carrying vehicles and trucks from 7 p.m. on August, 10. The SPs of Sonitpur, Nagaon, and Morigaon are to stop the goods-carrying vehicles and trucks from 8 p.m. on August 10.

Vehicles travelling from and towards Upper Assam that have no work in Guwahati may be advised to use the Kaliabhomora Bridge and Pancharatna Bridges in lieu of the Saraighat Bridge for ease of travel. This restriction will continue up to 6 a.m. of August 11 or until the completion of the repair work, whichever is earlier.

Also read: Repairs to old Saraighat Bridge trigger traffic jams in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)