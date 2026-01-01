Assam: Opposition leaders urge Governor to ensure inquiry into Kheroni incident

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An all-opposition party delegation of Assam, led by Leader of the Opposition of Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) Debabrata Saikia, met the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, seeking an independent inquiry into the recent violent incidents in West Karbi Anglong district.

In a detailed memorandum submitted to the Governor, the opposition parties alleged a serious breakdown of law and order and grave administrative lapses in Kheroni Bazar under the Donkamukam Revenue Circle, an area governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The delegation had visited the violence-hit areas on December 30.

The opposition stated that the unrest began following a protest by indigenous residents, including members of the Karbi community and other tribal groups, at Phelangpi village. The protestors were demanding eviction of alleged encroachers from Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands, citing the powers of the Autonomous District Council under Paragraph 3(1)(a) of the Sixth Schedule.

According to the memorandum, tensions escalated after police allegedly used force to remove protestors who were on a hunger strike, leading to widespread public anger. The situation later deteriorated into clashes between protestors and security forces near the Kheroni (Thong Nokbe) Bridge, during which police reportedly resorted to blank and aerial firing. Incidents of arson and vandalism were subsequently reported, damaging shops, houses and a school bus.

The opposition claimed that administrative failure to control the situation resulted in the death of two persons—Linus Phangcho, who allegedly died due to injuries sustained during police action, and Suraj Dey, a differently-abled person who died after his house was set on fire. The memorandum also highlighted the absence of a nearby fire station, which allegedly worsened the loss of life and property.

Serious allegations were also levelled against the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang. The opposition accused him of demolishing his residence during the unrest to allegedly destroy incriminating evidence, including claims of undisclosed assets and recovery of arms and ammunition. The delegation demanded his immediate suspension and a high-level judicial inquiry into the matter.

The memorandum further sought adequate compensation and rehabilitation for all affected families, both tribal and non-tribal, including shop owners who lost their livelihoods. The opposition alleged that relief had not been distributed as per norms and that many victims were still without assistance even a week after the violence.

Emphasizing the sanctity of Sixth Schedule areas, the opposition urged strict protection of VGR and PGR lands in line with constitutional provisions, the Assam Accord, and recent Gauhati High Court (GHC) judgments. At the same time, they stressed the need to ensure protection of life and property of non-tribal residents with due process and humane rehabilitation.

The opposition urged the Governor to intervene to restore the rule of law, ensure justice for victims, and safeguard constitutional rights in West Karbi Anglong, warning that failure to act could further erode public trust and communal harmony in the sensitive region.

The delegation comprises CPI (M) MLA Monorajan Talukdar, Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi, president of All Party Hill Leaders Conference JI Kathar, Assam Jatiya Parishad leader Jagadish Bhuyan and other dignitaries.

Also Read: Assam: Opposition team visits Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong