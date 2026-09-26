Assam: Organisations mourn Nepali literary figure Tikaram Upadhyay

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Various organisations and literary bodies have mourned the death of Tikaram Upadhyay, founder and former president of the Nepali Sahitya Parishad, Assam, who passed away suddenly on Thursday.

A recipient of the State government's literary pension, Upadhyay was a resident of Baghmari in Biswanath district and had authored more than 50 books. He was engaged in literary activities in Nepali, Assamese, Hindi and English.

Former general secretary of the Axom Xahitya Xabha (AXX), Dr Jagadish Patgiri, expressed grief over his death and recalled his contributions to literature.

In a condolence message, Dipak Sharma, general secretary of the Bahubhashik Sahitya Mancha, Assam (Bahubak), described Upadhyay as a unique bridge between the Assamese and Nepali languages and said he had devoted his entire life to literature.

Upadhyay, who had also taught Hindi as a part-time lecturer in Uttar Pradesh, was mourned by former AXX treasurer Kishor Kumar Jain, Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad (ABSP), Guwahati district president Nishuti Majumdar, Kamrup Metropolitan District Sahitya Sabha president Prafulla Barman and secretary Arun Kumar Mahanta, Assam Sishu Sahitya Samaj president Pradip Narayan Bhatt, former district Sahitya Sabha secretary Durgeswar Pathak, Koinadhara branch Sahitya Sabha president Dr Arun Sarma, Manuh Aru Poribesh, Assam president Kamal Chandra Medhi, and several other organisations and individuals.

The Guwahati Metropolitan District Vaidik Vaishnav Mahasabha, Mahapurush Sri Sri Harideva Jiban Darshan Adhyayan Samiti, Assam, AJYCP Kamrup district committee, literary magazine Navanidhi, musician Dijen Kakati, educationists Basudev Mali and Kalicharan Rajbongshi, and Paragjyoti Prakashan also expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

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