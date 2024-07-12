Assam: Over 30,000 teachers fail to update graduation and PG subjects

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Education Department had asked the graduate and post-graduate teachers working in the state to update their respective subjects on the Siksha Setu app. But as of 6 July 2024, a total of 33,062 teachers have not updated this detail yet, mentioned the education department.

As per a report published by the department, 807 postgraduate teachers are yet to fill their post-graduation subjects. As many as 29,810 graduate teachers are yet to fill up their graduation subjects and 2,445 graduate teachers with post-graduation degrees have not filled their post-graduation subjects.

