Assam: Over 400 leaders and workers join Bharatiya Janata Party

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a significant political shift, over 400 leaders and workers from the Bodo People's Front (BPF) officially joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The event was attended by BJP's state president Bhabesh Kalita, ministers of the state, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Pijush Hazarika, Rupak Sharma and other dignitaries. Attracted by the BJP's policies and ideals as well as the strong work of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, former MCLA and BPF leader Suresh Tanti, former general secretary Binoy Nath, Lakhiram Boro and more than 400 workers and leaders of BPF joined BJP on Tuesday.

Welcoming the newcomers to the party, the state president Bhabesh Kalita said that the BJP has been working since its inception for the sake of the nation building. The people of the country have witnessed unprecedented development under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi in the last ten years.

The event was attended by Tamulpur District president Victor Das, Kokrajhar district president Kabita Basumatary, media penalist Bijit Gwra Narzary and party workers.

Also read: Free-and-fair recruitment: BJP-ruled states to take a cue from Assam (sentinelassam.com)