Assam: Pakhi Miah and three others walk free as DIR fails to prove charges

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Pakhi Miah and three others walked free, with the Additional Session Judge, Kamrup (M), acquitting them on the basis of 'benefit of doubts'. In the NDPS case filed in 2004, the DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) could not provide evidence against the four.

In his order, the Additional Session Judge said, "I am of the considered opinion that the prosecution failed to bring home the charges against the accused persons with cogent and convincing evidence; rather, there is a huge room of doubt in the evidence available on record on the one hand. On the other hand, there are clear contraventions of the mandatory provisions of the NDPS Act. Therefore, the benefit goes in favour of the accused. Hence, accused Samsul Haque Talukdar @ Pakhi Miah, Haider Ali, Ali Ahmed, and Suren Dutta are acquitted of the charge of this case, awarding the benefit of doubts and setting them at liberty forthwith."

In this case, the accused persons, namely Samsul Haque Talukdar @ Pakhi Miah, Haider Ali, Ali Ahmed, and Suren Dutta, were tried for the commission of an offence punishable under Section 20(b)(ii)(c)/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (in short, the "NDPS Act").

