Assam: PIB and CBC Guwahati celebrate 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) and Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Regional Office, Guwahati, jointly celebrated the 150th anniversary of India's national song, "Vande Mataram", today with great patriotic fervour and enthusiasm.

To mark the historic occasion, officers and staff of PIB and CBC Guwahati participated in a mass singing of "Vande Mataram", followed by a rally within the office premises to commemorate the song's timeless message of unity, freedom, and devotion to the motherland.

Speaking on the occasion, Pavni Gupta, Joint Director, PIB Guwahati, highlighted the significance of the milestone year. She noted that on October 1, 2025, the Union Cabinet approved nationwide celebrations of the 150th anniversary of "Vande Mataram" to foster a nationwide movement reconnecting citizens with the song's original revolutionary spirit.

She further said that the celebrations are aimed at honouring the song's enduring legacy and ensuring that its patriotic message continues to inspire and unite future generations of Indians.

Also Read: Vande Mataram – The first proclamation of cultural nationalism