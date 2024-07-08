Assam: POCSO court begins trail in Child Abuse Case

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A POCSO Court initiated the trial of the case related to the abuse of children by Dr. Sangita Dutta and her husband, Dr. Waliul Islam. The statement of the first witness of the case was recorded on Saturday. Akash Mandal, who had lodged the first FIR regarding the case, gave his statement.

Apart from the POSCO Act, Dr. Waliul Islam has charges against him under Section 376 AB/466/471/370 (5) of the IPC and Section 75/80/81 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Dr. Sangita Dutta, on the other hand, has charges under Section 326 A, 376 AB, 466/471/370 (5) of the IPC, and Section 75/80/81 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Section 376 AB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) deals with the punishment for raping a woman under the age of 12.

