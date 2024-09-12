Assam: Police bust online betting racket, arrest 12 in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Paltan Bazaar Police Station has busted an online betting racket and arrested 12 individuals involved in betting during the ongoing Second GSA Pride Cup 2024 at Nehru Stadium. The police team apprehended the bettors, who were actively engaging in online gambling, and later arrested them. The accused persons hail from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Assam. The arrested individuals were: Navneet Mishra (27) of Pratapgarh, UP; Aman Rajak (22) of Jabalpur, MP; Ankush Rana (21) of Vasantkunj, Delhi; Arbin Singh (24) of Lucknow, UP; Rubi Gupta (25) of Maligaon; Niraj Mishra (36) of Pratapgarh, UP; Shivam Kakkar (22) of Rohini, Delhi; Debaprasad Bhoi (29) of Madhupatna, Odisha; Mehboob Alam (27) of Jamtara, Jharkhand; Monzur Ahmed (18) of Geetanagar; Rashid Ahmed (32) of Kampur, Nagaon; and Nur Nabi (30) of Koyakuchi, Barpeta Legal action has been initiated against them.

Online cricket betting apps have gained immense popularity among youths, leading to a rise in gambling. These apps offer ease of access, anonymity, and a thrilling experience, making them attractive to young adults. However, they also pose significant risks, including financial losses, addiction, and legal consequences.

