Assam: Police commemoration day observed at 1st Battalion SSB Sonapur

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Sonapur observed Police Commemoration Day with solemn respect under the guidance of Commandant Sunil Kaushik. A Smriti Parade was organized to honour the memory of Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel who lost their lives or met with unnatural deaths while on duty between September 1, 2024 and August 31, 2025.

During the ceremony, Commandant Sunil Kaushik, along with other officers, laid wreaths at the Martyrs’ Memorial as a mark of tribute. The names of the fallen Police and CAPF personnel were also read out, paying homage to their sacrifice and dedication in the line of duty, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam Police observes Police Commemoration Day in State