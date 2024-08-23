Assam: Police Enforce Check-Points Across Guwahati City

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In response to the rising number of drink and drive cases, the police, in collaboration with the Enforcement Department, have intensified their efforts to curb this menace. Regular and strict checks are being conducted on city roads to deter and penalize offenders. According to a police officer, “We are monitoring not only our check-points but also other areas, and enforcing strict check-points across the city, especially on Saturdays and Sundays, when cases tend to spike.”

The police are working closely with enforcement teams, who are stationed at strategic locations, to ensure a comprehensive crackdown on drink and drive cases. Offenders are being fined accordingly, serving as a deterrent to others.

The police are urging the public to cooperate and refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol, emphasizing the importance of road safety. With the increased checks and strict enforcement, the authorities aim to reduce the number of drink and drive cases and make the city’s roads safer for all users.

