Assam Police initiate campaign against ‘drugs in parcel’ scam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Scammers have found a new way to scam people of their hard-earned money. Known as the ‘Drugs in Parcel’ scam, this process involves scammers posing as law-enforcement officers calling victims and demanding money from them in lieu of false claims of illegal activities.

Assam Police released several creatives on social media with details about the scam and how to avoid it. It mentioned that scammers pose as courier service operators or bogus police officials and threaten unsuspecting victims with dire consequences if a bribe is not paid. They also threatened the victim against revealing the details to anyone.

Also Read: Assam police seized drugs worth Rs 25 lakh in Cachar district (sentinelassam.com)