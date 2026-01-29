Assam: Police seize 20 kg of ganja, arrest two in Sonapur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major success, Sonapur Police seized 20 kg of ganja and apprehended two alleged drug traffickers near the old market area of Sonapur. Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Sonapur Police Station in-charge Manoj Baruah carried out a targeted operation in the area. During the operation, the police chased and managed to detain two persons suspected of being involved in ganja trafficking. The arrested individuals have been identified as Saddam Hussain (29) of Mangaldoi and Rafikul Islam (22) of Baligate, Sonapur. The seized ganja was recovered during the operation.

Also read: Assam: 149.80 kg ganja seized in Udalguri district