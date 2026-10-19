Assam Police stop Congress delegation from visiting Hojai eviction site

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police on Sunday prevented an Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) delegation from visiting Borbil under the Hojai Assembly constituency to assess the ongoing eviction drive. The delegation, led by Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly Wazed Ali Choudhury, included former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora, MLA Nurul Huda, APCC general secretary Imdad Hussain and Hojai District Congress president Jhili Choudhury, along with other party leaders and workers.

A large police contingent deployed at the site stopped the delegation from entering the area, preventing its members from inspecting the eviction site. The APCC condemned the action of the police and administration, questioning why the delegation was not allowed to meet the affected families. The Congress leaders alleged that the BJP government had sought the support of minority voters before the elections but initiated eviction drives against the same community after the polls.

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