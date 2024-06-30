Assam: Power consumers oppose fixation of FPPPA at Rs 1.29 per unit

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The All Assam Electricity Consumers’ Association (AAECA) has opposed the AERC (Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission) fixing the Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment (FPPPA) charge at Rs 1.29 per unit.

Association convener Ajay Acharya said, “On December 29, 2023, the APDCL submitted a petition to the AERC seeking fixation of the FPPPA at Rs 1.29 per unit throughout the year. AERC held a public hearing on the petition on February 29, 2024. Remaining present at the hearing, we did oppose the move to fix the FPPPA charge at Rs 1.29 per unit throughout the year. APDCL was of the view that its expenditure is more than its income, and that led it to take such a step. We did negate their argument at the hearing. We also pointed out the errors in the counting of income and expenditure for APFCL. Around 95 percent of general consumers pay their electricity bills. However, APDCL cannot run with profit because of their corruption, purchasing power at higher rates from the open market, exempting capitalists from paying power bills in a meandering way, exemption to the owners of tea estates, supply of power by old and defective wire, use of old and defective transformers, the use of outdated techniques, etc., which lead to power loss. Without taking any remedial measures on all these, the company is out to make the general public pay through their noses. We oppose this move. APDCL has failed to render services to consumers as promised. Hiking power tariffs has become a regular affair for it.”

