Assam power minister, Nandita Gorlosa distributes appointment letters to 18 candidates of power department

Guwahati: Assam power minister, Nandita Gorlosa distributed appointment letters to 18 newly appointed personnel in the power department. These 18 candidates were appointed as Assistant Managers of the AEGCL out of the total of 3158 applicants. The event was organised at the auditorium in the ASEB campus in Narengi. Several key officials of the department, including Managing Director Debjyoti Das attended the appointment letter distribution event.

