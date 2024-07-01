Assam: PPFA bats for correct NRC with 1951 cut-off year

GUWAHATI: The Patriotic People's Front Assam (PPFA) has called for an end to divisive debates concerning the voting patterns of Bangladeshi-origin Muslims in the 2024 general elections. Emphasising the need to move forward, the forum highlighted ongoing issues despite developmental benefits received under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led governments in New Delhi and Dispur, including infrastructure improvements and social amenities.

The PPFA reiterated its demand for the implementation of a correct National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, with a base year of 1951, aiming to address concerns over illegal migrants effectively. Citing delays in the endorsement of the Assam NRC by the Registrar General of India (RGI), the forum raised alarms over alleged irregularities and corruption during the updating process.

Criticism was directed towards former NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela and associates, with accusations of financial mismanagement and irregularities amounting to over Rs 260 crore, as highlighted by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). The PPFA questioned the integrity of the NRC draft, alleging the inclusion of a significant number of foreign nationals due to technical mismanagement.

Furthermore, the forum expressed dismay over attempts by certain elements, including mainstream media, to push for acceptance of the flawed NRC draft without adequate verification. A Guwahati-based journalist faced scrutiny on social media for alleged involvement in what was termed the 'NRC scam', prompting calls for a fair investigation into irregularities and accountability for those implicated.

The PPFA called upon both the central and state governments to take decisive steps in identifying and either deporting illegal migrants or redistributing them across the country. The forum stressed the urgency of addressing these issues to safeguard national security and protect the interests of indigenous communities in Assam, a press release stated.

