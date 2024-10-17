Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Moves CEC, DGP on Rupohihat Incident

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) moved to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam, demanding take action against the police officials involved in the Rupohihat incident. On Wednesday, a delegation of APCC met the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam and submitted a memorandum addressing the CEC on this issue.

In the memorandum, APCC said, "The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee would like to apprise you that the Election Commission of India issued the press release dated October 15, 2024, thereby announcing the bye-elections for several Legislative Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies, including the Samaguri LAC of Assam. Unfortunately, the Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, namely Swapneel Deka, and the officers-in-charge of Rupahi and Khatowal Police Station, namely Sanjib Kumar Roy and Biku Barman, respectively, are having hobnobbing with the ruling party of Assam. They indulged in activities that are detrimental to the free and fair election."

"On October 15, 2024, a convoy of MLAs belonging to the Indian National Congress (INC) was brutally attacked by the goons of the ruling party. The delegation of MLAs met the Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, on October 15, requesting him to take prompt action, and several FIRs were also lodged. But nothing has been done as of now, which encourages the goons to attack the office bearers and workers of INC," the memorandum stated.

Further, the memorandum said, "Now, the atmosphere is totally detrimental to the free and fair election due to the biased and partisan role of the Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, as well as officers-in-charge of Rupahi and Khatowal Police Station. Therefore, the police officials, namely Swapneel Deka, SP, Sanjib Kumar Roy, OC, and Biku Barman, OC, are required to be transferred from Nagaon District forthwith to ensure the free and fair election of Samaguri LAC."

The APCC delegation led by working president and MLA Zakir Hussain Sikdar was accompanied by former MP Ripun Bora and others. Later, the delegation also met the State Director-General of Police (DGP) and submitted another memorandum on the Rupohihat incident.

