Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah summoned again by CID

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah has been summoned again by the CID to appear at the CID police station in Ulubari on March 12 at 11.30 am.

Bhupen Borah has been summoned to be questioned by the CID regarding damages to public property caused during the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The investigation is regarding FIR/Case No.55/2024 dated 23/01/2024 U/S 120B/143/147/283/253/332/333/188/427 IPC, R/W Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 registered at Basistha Police Station.

