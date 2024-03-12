Assam Pradesh Congress Committee protests against implementation of CAA in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The leaders and members of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee staged a protest against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam. Mentioning that the implementation of the Act will put a load on the people of the state, they called for the same not to be implemented in the state. A large number of leaders including former MLAs and officeholders of APCC took part in this protest.

