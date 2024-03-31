Assam Pradesh Congress Committee protests imposition of tax in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) staged a protest on the Rajiv Bhawan premises against, as it said, the relentless imposition of illegal tax on the INC by the Income Tax Department.

Terming the act ‘tax terror’, the AICC staged protests against it throughout the country today.

A statement issued by the APCC said, “After the declaration of the Lok Sabha election, the bank accounts of the INC were frozen. And now, the Income Tax Department has imposed a Rs 1870 crore tax on the INC.”

APCC general Bipul Gogoi led the protest meeting. Speaking at the protest meeting, the party’s Guwahati Lok Sabha candidate Mira Barthakur said, “The BJP and the government led by it are out to destroy the Constitution of India, besides dumping democracy. This autocratic party and the government need a befitting reply in the Lok Sabha election.”

AICC leader Prithviraj Sathe said, “The BJP, with bullying tactics through the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department, got thousands of crores deposited in its bank accounts, besides freezing the bank accounts of the other parties and imposing fines. A question arises as to why the Income Tax Department has not imposed tax on the BJP, though its case is no different from that of the INC.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma flays ‘tax terrorism’ comment of Congress (sentinelassam.com)