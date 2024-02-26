Assam: P&RD contractual employees rue ‘government negligence’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: President Jugal Kishor Bora and general secretary Goutam Koch of the All Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Contractual Employees' Council voiced their dismay regarding the recent statement made by the Panchayat and Rural Development Minister during the state assembly session.

The council representatives emphasized that the dedicated employees have been actively contributing to the strengthening of the rural economy since 2007-2008. Despite their commitment, they continue to work with little remuneration, highlighting the disparity in compensation compared to their counterparts in other departments.

President Jugal Kishor Bora expressed disappointment, stating that, to date, no government has made substantial efforts to address the concerns of these contractual employees or accorded them the necessary importance. Despite initial optimism that the BJP government would bring about positive change, the recent statement by the Panchayat and Rural Development Minister has left the employees disheartened.

The employees have been actively engaged in pivotal government schemes such as PM-AYG and MG-NREGA for an extended period. Their tireless efforts have played a crucial role in the implementation and success of these initiatives aimed at rural development.

Unlike contractual employees in other departments who enjoy better facilities, competitive pay scales, and job security, those in the Panchayat and Rural Development sectors feel neglected and undervalued.

As the council leaders voiced their grievances, they called for urgent attention from the authorities to address the issues faced by these dedicated workers, who have been the backbone of rural development initiatives for many years. The dissatisfaction among the contractual employees underscores the need for comprehensive reforms and fair treatment to ensure the well-being of those contributing significantly to the rural economy.

