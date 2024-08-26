Assam: Primary Teachers Association Welcome Unified Pension Scheme

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Primary Teachers' Association (ASPTA) has welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision to implement the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which will come into effect on April 1, 2025. The association has appealed to the Assam government to follow suit.

In a statement issued to the media today, ASPTA's in-charge president, Neelakshi Gogoi, said, "The Central Government has given a positive response to the employees' demand for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in place of the National Pension System (NPS). The primary teachers in the country have been opposing the NPS since 2007. It was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government that took the decision for the introduction of the NPS, and the successive Congress-led UPA government implemented it. And that move meted out injustice to the teachers and employees. However, the decision to implement the UPS has rectified the wrong done earlier."

Gogoi said, "Though UPS may have reasons for amendments, this scheme is far better than the NPS. We appeal to the Assam government to replace the NPS with UPS."

In UPS, the government has offered several advantages of the previous Old Pension Scheme (OPS), like assured pension, family pension, and indexation benefits.

Now government employees will have the option to choose between the UPS and the NPS to get a pension.

