Assam Primary Teachers' Body Objects to TAN and GSTIN Mandate for Primary Schools

The Assam State Primary Teachers' Association (ASPTA) has written to the Secretary of the School Education Department, raising strong objections to a directive requiring primary schools to open and maintain TAN (Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number) and GSTIN (Goods and Services Tax Identification Number) accounts.

The directive, based on an earlier communication from Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA), has been circulated to education officials across the state, who have in turn instructed primary schools to mandatorily register for both accounts.

The ASPTA's central concern is straightforward: no guidance has been provided on how schools are expected to bear the financial and administrative costs that come with maintaining these accounts.

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